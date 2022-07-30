Russian occupants increase terror in Kherson, - Regional Council

Російські окупанти перед проведенням так званого "референдуму" про приєднання до РФ посилюють фільтраційні процедури та терор у Херсоні.

This was reported by First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuri Sobolevsky on Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"For our people, this preparation for the show ("referendum" - ed.), unfortunately, will turn into another intensification of filtration procedures and terror.

The occupants are "digging up" Kherson thoroughly - garages, basements, attics, industrial and communal facilities," he said.

See more: Situation is changing significantly in favor of Ukraine. I believe that the AFU will be able to push Russian troops back to the February 23 line by the end of the year, - U.S. General Hodges

Sobolevsky advised residents to exercise maximum caution and stay away from occupiers.

"The Orcs work according to the soviet methods by the scheduled approach, and they just need to close the monthly and calendar targets behind the exposed extremists, saboteurs and partisans," he noted.

According to Sobolevsky, in preparation for the "referendum," the occupiers are holding manipulative "public events" like the forum "We are with Russia."

"A number of trips to the region by deputies of the Russian State Duma, as well as high-level officials, have also been planned. However, the preliminary schedule of these trips turned out to be "leaked," and the Orcs will most likely have to change it, plus it is possible that the Moscow VIPs will have to get to Kherson by water," added First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council.