Rashists once again shelled Nikopol, - head of RMA Yevtushenko

On the night of July 31, the Russians set fire to the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.

"The city of Nikopol has been shelled. Again," he wrote.

Read more: Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times in a day: more than 80 incoming attacks - OVA