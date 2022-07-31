ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11095 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 425 4

Rashists once again shelled Nikopol, - head of RMA Yevtushenko

нікополь

On the night of July 31, the Russians set fire to the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.

"The city of Nikopol has been shelled. Again," he wrote.

Read more: Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times in a day: more than 80 incoming attacks - OVA

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Nikopol (700)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 