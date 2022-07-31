Navy of AFU on alleged attack of Ukrainian drone on headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation in Sevastopol: Russian Federation recognizes its anti-aircraft defense as incapacitated and questions existence of Crimean bridge

With statements about the alleged attack of a Ukrainian drone on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol, Russia recognizes its anti-aircraft defense as incapacitated, and casts even greater doubt on the existence of the Crimean bridge.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russians in Crimea are afraid of the AFU. A clear example of this is the news from the Russian media! It is about the fact that in Sevastopol, which is temporarily occupied by the enemy, one of the military units of the invader was attacked by an apparently Ukrainian drone. According to the enemy's version, an unidentified flying object flew this morning to the territory of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and apparently injured 5 people," the message reads.

As noted later, in reality, the enemy did not risk holding the day of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, but in order not to be ashamed again in front of the whole world, fearing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, invented an excuse to cancel the events on the occasion of the so-called holiday.

"With such statements, the enemy recognizes its anti-aircraft defense as ineffective, and casts even greater doubt on the existence of the Crimean bridge. We remind you that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to liberate our occupied territories, using available weapons for this purpose. Our targets are exclusively military facilities of the Russian Federation. "We do not launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. Crimea is Ukraine," the Navy added.

It will be recalled that an unknown object allegedly flew to the yard of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol in the morning of July 31.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa RMA, called this message an outright provocation.

