In Kherson region, some villages were completely destroyed, - RMA

Active hostilities continue in the Kherson region, the situation is critical in hundreds of villages, there are communities where up to 10 people are left to live, and some villages have been completely destroyed.

This was reported by Kherson RMA on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Active hostilities continue in Kherson region. In hundreds of villages of the region, the situation is critical: broken roads, destroyed houses, schools, mined fields and rivers, fires in forests, wounded and killed civilians," the message says.

It is noted that some villages have been without electricity and water for 5 months, people in such villages have not received pensions and social benefits since March. People are forced to flee to the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine or to neighboring villages. So now there are communities where up to 10 people are left to live, and some villages have been completely destroyed.