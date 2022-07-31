Satellite images show that colony building in occupied Olenivka was blown up from inside. PHOTOS

Satellite images of the company Maxar Technologies show that the building of the colony in occupied Olenivka was blown up from the inside.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the American journalist Christopher Miller.

"New photos of the Olenivka prison in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine, where at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed during an attack that, according to Kyiv - and preliminary data indicate - was carried out by Russian troops," he wrote.

As can be seen in the attached Maxar satellite images from July 27 and 30, the roof of the barracks where the Ukrainian soldiers were blown up from the inside, and there is no damage to the building or the surrounding area, typical of a missile attack.

30 July

We will remind you that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.