ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10575 visitors online
News Photo War Russian agression
10 605 25

Explosions near airfield are reported in Melitopol. PHOTO

мелітополь

Residents of Melitopol reported explosions in the afternoon of July 31 near the local airfield.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

It is known that a powerful explosion in the temporarily occupied Melitopol was heard even in the territory of villages neighboring the district center. Residents reported a plume of smoke rising above the airfield after the explosion. Details have not yet been announced.

See more: Body of another Ukrainian tortured by Russians was discovered in Kyiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Earlier, at the beginning of July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already shelled the territory of the airfield in Melitopol. The occupiers placed their command post there. After shelling by the Ukrainian military, the occupiers were carrying out repair work on the runway.

Explosions near airfield are reported in Melitopol 01

Explosions near airfield are reported in Melitopol 02

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) Melitopol (219)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 