Lebanon confirmed that on Syrian ship was stolen Ukrainian grain - embassy

The Syrian ship "Laodicea" is carrying barley and flour stolen in Ukraine. Lebanon is going to extend the arrest of the ship.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon in Twіtter.

"We have received decisive documents and evidence from Ukraine that the flour and barley aboard the "Laodicea" were stolen from Ukraine," the report said.

It is noted that tomorrow application will be submitted to the court in Tripoli to extend the detention of the ship.

The Embassy also adds that it will do everything possible to spread the goods on the Lebanese market as quickly as possible.

