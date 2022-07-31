Russians don't let Red Cross to Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that they have not yet received permission to visit the site of the terrorist attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

This is stated by Reuters with reference Committee statement.

"We have not yet received official confirmation that gives us access to visit the site or prisoners of war affected by the attack, and to date our offer of material assistance has not been accepted," the statement said.

On Sunday, August 31, Russia invited United Nations and Red Cross experts to investigate the incident, the agency specified.

Red Cross teams were already ready to go to Olenivka, and medical, forensic and humanitarian teams were already in the vicinity.

"It is essential that the ICRC be given immediate access to the site in Olenivka and other places where the wounded and dead could be transported to carry out our humanitarian mission," the ICRC said.

The Committee added that it is not the function or mandate of the ICRC to conduct public investigations of possible war crimes.