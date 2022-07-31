Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on all defenders of Ukraine to "hold on" and stated that strategically, Russia has no chance of winning this war.

"Today I want to thank every Mykolayiv citizen for being determined, for defending the city and the region. I also thank Nikopol, Kharkiv, Kryvyy Rih and the whole Dnipropetrovsk region, the sturdy people of Zaporizhzhya and the region, all Ukrainians of Kherson, everyone and everyone who defends the approaches to Odessa and the region." . Thank you for your courage! Strategically Russia has no chance to win this war," he said in traditional video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We have to hold on so that on tactical levels, too, the terrorist state feels that it is losing. We must hold on - in the south, in the east and everywhere else. We must maintain our unity - not only before the Victory, but also after it, in order to qualitatively rebuild everything destroyed by the occupiers. I believe that we will do it all," said the President.

Zelensky noted that "now the Russian army is trying to reinforce its positions in the occupied regions in the south of our country. Part of the Russian forces from their positions in the east are being relocated to the south, the Kherson region and the Zaporizhzhya region. But this will not help them. None of the Russian strikes go unanswered by our military and intelligence officers."

Watch more: Today I want to thank every citizen of Mykolayiv for their resilience, for defending city and region. VIDEO