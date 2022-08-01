Russians attacked Saltiv district of Kharkiv, 2 people were injured, - Synehubov

The occupiers shelled Kharkiv.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Attention, residents of Kharkiv: the occupiers struck the Saltiv district of the city of Kharkiv.

Stay in shelters as much as possible!

According to preliminary data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, there are 2 victims as a result of the shelling," he wrote.

