Britain will hand over several warships from its fleet to Ukraine in near future - Ambassador Prystayko

Great Britain will soon provide Ukraine with several warships. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already undergoing relevant training.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Vadym Prystyko said this in a comment to "Suspilne", Censor.NET informs.

According to Prystyko, he visited a military naval ship that will be handed over to Ukraine in the near future.

"Our military personnel are already training on it. They control the ship, they control the weapons. There will be several such ships," the diplomat said.

Prystayko reminded, that after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Turkey completely closed the Black Sea straits for warships.

"Our priorities have shifted. We now need anti-mine ships. 2 is the initial number we are currently working with. These are combat ships that are in service with Her Majesty's naval forces," the ambassador noted.

According to him, these ships will be reworked, updated, and equipped with special equipment needed by Ukraine.

"But these are not only 2 ships. They have more of the same class. And our officers and sailors are currently being trained on the existing ships," the ambassador concluded.