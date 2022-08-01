German Mars II surface-to-air missiles arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov

Mars II rocket launchers arrived in Ukraine from Germany.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Thanks to Germany and personally to my colleague Christine Lambrecht for these systems. Our gunners welcome their German partners!" - noted the head of the Ministry of Defense.

