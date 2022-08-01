Latvia plans to recognize Russia as terrorist state

On Tuesday, August 2, the Seimas commission on foreign affairs will consider a statement in which Russia is expected to be recognized as a terrorist state.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi, this was stated by the head of the parliamentary commission for foreign affairs, Richards Kohls.

"Russia's immoral war against Ukraine is particularly cruel and barbaric, Russia indiscriminately tortures, maims and kills both military personnel and civilians," the politician emphasized.

The meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in a remote format.

As reported, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on the State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in connection with its actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine, which have resulted in "the deaths of countless men, women and children."

