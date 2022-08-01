Rashists are shelling Zaporizhzhia region. More than 30 houses were destroyed. Occupiers destroyed 100 hectares of crops in Polohy region, - RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of populated areas in the Huliaypole and Orihiv directions, about 30 residential buildings, one private enterprise, and a local museum of local history were destroyed by Russian military personnel. There was no information about injured citizens.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"The occupiers once again targeted the fields with the Ukrainian harvest. During the artillery shelling of the villages of Temyrivka and Varvarivka in the Guliaypole district, 100 hectares of wheat were destroyed by enemy fire. The private houses of the residents of Gulyaipol and Orikhov also suffered significant damage. The shock wave shattered their windows and doors, the roofs, walls, and facades of houses were damaged. Shrapnel from exploding projectiles deformed outbuildings, garages, and people's vehicles," the message reads.

It is noted that high-rise buildings in Gulyaipol were destroyed as a result of the shelling. In some apartments, windows were blown out, walls were cut by shrapnel, and balconies were demolished. However, the situation with other residential buildings is much worse - several floors were destroyed by direct rocket hits.

