Evacuation from south: Military is advised to leave dangerous areas

In the Kherson region, there is a road of life in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, and the military also recommends evacuation from dangerous areas of the Mykolaiv region.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Evacuation from Kherson region continues. Of course, there is no agreement with the occupiers, and there are no special corridors. But for now we have a small road of life in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Cars are still leaving little by little. There is also an option to evacuate through the temporarily occupied Crimea, if the situation is critical for life in the affected areas and in the occupied territory," Humeniuk said.

As for evacuation from the Mykolaiv region, she also recommends evacuating if there is a threat to life.

Read more: Four more HIMARS arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov

"We recommend the local population to evacuate, if there is such an opportunity - of course, this will save lives. Work on evacuation is also carried out by the local authorities. And we continue to search for places from where the enemy is trying to inflict damage, and destroy their units and equipment. We report every day on the destroyed and MLRS, and, in particular, S-300 batteries. Last week, one of those that struck Mykolaiv was destroyed," Humeniuk said.

The representative of the Defense Forces emphasized that the Armed Forces continue to advance, and, in her opinion, in the near future the Armed Forces will be able to push the enemy in the south to such an extent that such shelling will stop.