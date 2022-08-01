Four more HIMARS arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov

Four more HIMARS arrived in Ukraine

This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"4 additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine. I am grateful to Joe Biden, Lloyd Austin and the USA for strengthening the Ukrainian army. We proved that we are smart operators of these weapons. The sound of the HIMARS volley became the main hit of this summer on the front line!" - noted Reznikov.

See more: As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, more than 70 buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS