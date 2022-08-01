10 749 76
Four more HIMARS arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov
Four more HIMARS arrived in Ukraine
This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.
"4 additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine. I am grateful to Joe Biden, Lloyd Austin and the USA for strengthening the Ukrainian army. We proved that we are smart operators of these weapons. The sound of the HIMARS volley became the main hit of this summer on the front line!" - noted Reznikov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password