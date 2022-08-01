U.S. announces $550 million in military aid to Ukraine

White House spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. will announce a new $550 million military aid package to Ukraine on August 1, which will include ammunition for HIMARS and 155-mm artillery systems.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to briefing of the coordinator for strategic communications in the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby.

"Today, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley discussed our support with the Ukrainian side. And briefed on the new $550 million package of military assistance that the Biden Administration will approve today," he said.

Read more: New bill on recognizing Russia as Sponsor of Terrorism is introduced in U.S. Senate

As Kirby noted, this is the 17th aid package from Washington. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has allocated more than $8 billion in military aid to our country.