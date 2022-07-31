New bill on recognizing Russia as Sponsor of Terrorism is introduced in U.S. Senate

After the State Department abstained from the "non-binding" Senate resolution recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, Republican Congressman Ted Lew introduced a new bill, this time in the House of Representatives.

The document was published on the official page of Congressman, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, the government of the Russian Federation has carried out and continues to commit acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states," the bill reads.

The document recalls the crimes committed by the Kremlin regime in the international arena and in Russia itself, including the mass destruction of civilians during the "second" Chechen war, the support of criminal entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and the terror unleashed on Ukrainian citizens there, terrorist actions with Russian state support in Syria, Sudan, Libya, terrorist attacks in Britain and the destruction of Malaysian flight MH17.

The bill also recalls Russia's terrorist actions in Ukraine already after the military invasion in February of this year, including the use of mercenaries from the so-called "Wagner Group," the mass murder of civilians in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The United States has a list of tools to hold Russia accountable, limit its war machine, isolate it economically and diplomatically, including recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism and applying appropriate sanctions," the draft says.

The author of the document especially emphasizes that nothing in the bill provides grounds for sanctions against persons involved in the export of agricultural products from Ukraine or in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.