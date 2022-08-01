Ukraine welcomes Kosovo's decision to postpone re-registration of Serbian documents, - MFA

Ukraine welcomes the Kosovo authorities' compromise decision to postpone the procedures for re-registering Serbian license plates and personal documents, and calls on the sides to engage in constructive dialogue.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in statement of MFA of Ukraine.

"Ukraine welcomes Pristina's compromise decision to postpone the start of procedures for re-registering Serbian license plates and personal documents. We call on the parties to engage in a constructive dialogue for the sake of ensuring the safety of all citizens, preserving peace and ensuring stable development of the Western Balkans," the statement reads.

The Ministry notes that it is important not to give Russia space to implement its policy of escalation in the region.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that a 24-hour hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Serbia is open to help Ukrainians: +381631113185.

We recall that on July 31, the situation on the border between Serbia and Kosovo escalated.