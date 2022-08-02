AFU repelled enemy's assault in Avdiivka, Iakovlivka, Vershyna, Kodema, and Travneve districts. Fighting continues near Bakhmut and Pisky - General Staff

The one hundred and sixtieth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

As noted, the position and composition of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissia directions remain without significant changes. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the area of the village of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. The enemy periodically carries out aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kharkiv, Chuhuyev, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, and Rtyshchivka with barrel and rocket artillery. Made an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltiv. He deployed separate units in the areas of Bayrak and Dementiivka settlements, and withdrew after being hit by fire.

In the Sloviansk direction, it is also reported that shelling near Kurulka, Hrushuvaha, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dolyna, and Barvinkovo and an airstrike near Dibrivny have been recorded.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Serebrianka, Siversk, Zvanivka, and Donetsk areas from tanks and artillery. Airstrikes near Serebrianka. He led assault operations near Ivano-Dariivka, had no success, left," the General Staff noted.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Iakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema, Semihiria, Travneve, and Zaitseve settlements. He carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Iakovlivka, Semihiria, Pokrovsky, and Bilohorivka.

"Ukrainian soldiers repelled assaults in the areas of Iakovlivka, Vershyna, Kodema, and Travnevo. Combat operations continue in the areas of Bakhmut and Zaytsevo settlements," the General Staff added.

It is also noted that shelling was recorded in the Avdiivka direction near Avdiivka, Netailovo, and New York. The enemy used aviation near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka. He led assaults in the Avdiyivka area, was unsuccessful, withdrew. Fighting continues near Pisky.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Mariinka, Kostyantynivka, Novosilka, Pavlivka, Charivne and Mala Tokmachka settlements.

As noted in the General Staff, the enemy tried to advance a reconnaissance group near Novopillia. It was discovered, to caused fire damage and neutralized.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

He carried out systematic shelling in the areas of Mykolaiv, Trudolyubivka, Tokarevo, Topolyne, Kniazivka, Osokorivka, Apostolove, Ivanivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohrihorivka, Kobzartsi, Shiroke and Andriivka.

He led assaults in the area of Trudolyubivka, had no success, left.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking objects deep inside the territory of Ukraine.