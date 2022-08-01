Russia keeps 40 "Kalibers" on standby, - OC "South"

In the Black Sea, 17 warships and boats of the enemy fleet continue to shelter in missile safe areas along the Crimean coast from Cape Tarkhankut to the east.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Operational Command "South".

"At the same time, five missile and five landing ships continue to be on alert with 40 Kalibers on standby," the report reads.

It is noted that the threat of missile attacks remains relevant both from the sea, from the air and from the temporarily occupied territories. The command urges not to disregard their own safety, to observe the rules and restrictions of martial law regime.

"Be vigilant and conscientious, do not report or disseminate information about the locations and movements of our units, but react to suspicious actions of others, if it can be used against the defense and security forces of the state," the "South" added.

See more: As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, more than 70 buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS