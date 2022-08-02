Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region has begun
Mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region has begun, the first citizens have arrived in Kropyvnytsky.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region has begun. The first train arrived in Kropyvnytskyi this morning. Women, children, elderly people, and many people with limited mobility. Everyone was met and accommodated, everyone was helped," the message reads.
