ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12720 visitors online
News War
1 246 0

We are not planning forced evacuation from Mykolaiv region, - Kim

евакуація

Mandatory evacuation is not yet planned in the Mykolaiv region, which is under daily shelling.

This was said by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are being shelled every day, and this has never happened before. But here I have to be pragmatic. Since the beginning of the war, 403 people have died in Mykolaiv Oblast, and another 1,435 have been wounded. But this is a moderate number compared to other regions. That is why we are not planning a forced evacuation at the moment," - he noted.

Read more: Partisans have become active in occupied Crimea, the peninsula is preparing to return to control of Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (494) shoot out (13277) evacuation (549) Vitaliy Kym (108)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 