We are not planning forced evacuation from Mykolaiv region, - Kim

Mandatory evacuation is not yet planned in the Mykolaiv region, which is under daily shelling.

This was said by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are being shelled every day, and this has never happened before. But here I have to be pragmatic. Since the beginning of the war, 403 people have died in Mykolaiv Oblast, and another 1,435 have been wounded. But this is a moderate number compared to other regions. That is why we are not planning a forced evacuation at the moment," - he noted.

