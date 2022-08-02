Russian Supreme Court declared "Azov terrorist organization"

At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized "Azov" as a "terrorist organization" and banned its activities on the territory of its country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

At the same time, the Russians do not distinguish between the "Azov" battalion and the "Azov" regiment.

"Recognize the Ukrainian paramilitary nationalist association "Azov" (other names - battalion "Azov", regiment "Azov") as a terrorist organization and ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the court's decision reads.

The court fully satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. The process was partly closed - only the decisive part of the decision was announced.

After this decision, Ukrainian military personnel who serve or have served in "Azov", under Russian law, are threatened with accusations of "terrorism" and serious terms based on fabricated cases.

Moscow calls the regiment "neo-Nazi" and accuses it of war crimes. Previously, the activities of "Azov" in Russia were already recognized as "extremist".