The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation plans to hold the first so-called "International Anti-Fascist Congress" in August. Rashists claim that their goal is to "join forces in the fight against neo-Nazism."

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"In the conditions of the modern military and political situation, the consolidation of the efforts of the international community in the fight against neo-Nazism is of particular importance. In this connection, the Ministry of Defense decided to hold the first international anti-fascist congress. Representatives of 74 friendly countries are invited to participate in it," he said.

The congress is going to be held from August 15 to 21 as part of the "Army-2022" forum. Representatives of the aggressor country believe that the congress should "unite the efforts of the international community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism, neo-Nazism in any form of its manifestation in the world."

