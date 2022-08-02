Foreign volunteer soldiers can now extend their contracts with AFU for up to 10 years

The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 1.

As Censor.NET informed

During a special period, foreign volunteers serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to extend their contracts for up to 10 years.

On August 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant decree No. 545/2022 "On Amendments to the Provisions on Military Service in the Armed Forces of Foreigners and Stateless Persons".

The provision is supplemented by a new paragraph, according to which "during the special period for servicemen, at their request, the term of military service under a new contract may be extended for a period of 1 to 10 years, but not more than until reaching the maximum age of military service."

In accordance with the new version, the beginning, suspension and end of military service, the terms of military service, the maximum age of military service are determined by the law "On Military Duty and Military Service".

It will be recalled that after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, a foreign legion of volunteers was formed. For everyone who wants to join it, entry into the country is simplified as much as possible. Zelensky called on all foreigners who want to protect security in Europe to join the legion.