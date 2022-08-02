ENG
Iermak: War with Russia must be ended before winter

Prolonging the war benefits Russia. The war must be over before winter, and the next few months will be decisive.

Such was the opinion of the head of the President's Office Andrii Iermak in an interview with the Japanese television company NHK, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

"If the hostilities in this war continue until winter, it will be more and more difficult to return the territory. We will focus our discussions on taking all possible measures to break the deadlock before that time comes," Iermak explained, noting that the next few months will be crucial.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainian troops are increasingly intensifying their counteroffensive in the south of the country.

"In this war, we will never make concessions regarding our independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," added the head of the OP.

