National Guard on declaration of Azov as "terrorists" in Russia: They got confused by their own propaganda and did not even realize that it was separate unit of state structure

The National Guard, which includes the Azov regiment, believes that one of the goals of the war for the Russians is to destroy Ukrainian defenders from Azov, so they make up horror stories about them and decide to recognize them as a so-called terrorist organization.

This is stated in appeal of National Guard, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Through its own narratives and propaganda in its own and foreign media, Russia seeks to make Azov a so-called 'neo-Nazi regiment'. To this end, Russia constantly invents and spreads various horror stories about its activities, makes its warriors an object of intimidation of people in Russia and the world, and its destruction is one of the goals of the war that has begun.

After the horrific execution of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, Russia is looking for new excuses and justifications for its war crimes.

However, the initiators of the laws were guided by the image created in their own media and did not even understand that it was a separate detachment of special assignment of the state structure, and not an informal paramilitary group.

We officially inform you that the Azov Special Forces detachment is part of the 12th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. It is not a separate "regiment", but a structural subdivision within the National Guard of Ukraine, a military formation subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, created and legally operating in the state and today continues to perform combat tasks to protect the state," the statement says.