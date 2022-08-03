Two thirds of Donetsk region residents evacuated, about 250,000 left - RMA

Two-thirds of the residents of the Donetsk region evacuated after February 24, but there is still a category of people who do not want to leave to the last minute.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"Since yesterday the (evacuation - ed.) train started moving. People were taken to specific conditions with an understanding of where they were going and with all the necessary payments. That is 134 people. This is to Kropivnitsky. Today this movement continues, that's 95 people...".

"I note that a total of two-thirds of the residents of the region have already left. There are 250 thousand plus or minus left. Usually the rate is very low and most people don't want to leave. But this is as of now. The summer period is not over yet. We understand that with the onset of cold weather, people will act differently...

If we say that the evacuation is slow, then there is a category of people who do not want to leave until the last moment. Two-thirds of the region has been evacuated. The evacuation has been going on since February 24," Kyrylenko said.

Kyrylenko once again stressed that no one will resettle them by force; the point is to preserve their lives and pass the heating period. He added that now shelling is taking place almost all over the region.