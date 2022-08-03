Two powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv, - Terekhov

Two powerful explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"At 03:55 and at 03:56 a.m., Kharkiv heard two explosions. In one case, an aircraft arrived in the Kholodnohirsk district of the city. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties and no fire," he wrote.

It is noted that the SES is clarifying the information regarding the second place of impact.

Later, Terekhov reported: "Regarding the second flight, an infrastructure facility in the Novobavarsky district was damaged. No victims and no fire. Only destruction."

