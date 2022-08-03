Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv in morning, - Senkevych

Around 5 o'clock in the morning, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, causing a fire and destroying a supermarket.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram.

"Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv at around five o'clock in the morning. There are flights. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts, and a supermarket was destroyed in another," he wrote.

Senkevych said that rescue services are working at the place of arrival.

