USA should recognize Russia as terrorist state, Spartz

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz supported the idea of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

The congresswoman voiced her position on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The USA should recognize Russia as a terrorist state," Spartz wrote.

In the tweet, she posted a link to the news that Russia had declared Azov a terrorist organization.

