ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10528 visitors online
News War
5 663 59

Russian readiness for peace negotiations is just smokescreen, - Kuleba

кулеба

The Russian leadership is now focused only on further war. Therefore, all statements about "readiness for dialogue" are a smokescreen.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"There is nothing more cynical than Putin's henchmen's statements that Russia is ready for peace negotiations. We hear and see this "readiness" every day: artillery strikes, rocket terror against civilians, mass atrocities. Russia is still focused on war, everything else is just a smokescreen," the Minister wrote.

Read more: Next ships with grain are ready for shipment, we hope that Russia will not destroy agreements - Kuleba

Author: 

Kuleba Dmytro (759) negotiations with Russia (748)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 