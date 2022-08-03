Russian readiness for peace negotiations is just smokescreen, - Kuleba

The Russian leadership is now focused only on further war. Therefore, all statements about "readiness for dialogue" are a smokescreen.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"There is nothing more cynical than Putin's henchmen's statements that Russia is ready for peace negotiations. We hear and see this "readiness" every day: artillery strikes, rocket terror against civilians, mass atrocities. Russia is still focused on war, everything else is just a smokescreen," the Minister wrote.

