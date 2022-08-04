Russians shelled Kharkiv, hit administrative building, Terekhov

During the shelling on the night of August 4, the Russians targeted the administrative building in the Nemyshliany district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Another restless night in Kharkiv. Arrivals in the Nemyshliany district of the city, in the administrative building," the message says.

Terekhov clarified that there were no casualties or fires as a result of the shelling.

