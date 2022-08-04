From September 1, we plan to massively launch privatization process, - Shmyhal

From September 1, Ukraine is planning to massively launch the privatization process.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the government, this was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The President of Ukraine has set the task of starting privatization from September. For this, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted the relevant legislation, the Government has developed all secondary regulations. We must make this process as fast as possible," he said during a conference call with regional leaders.

Also, Shmyhal added, the state is launching grant programs to motivate businesses and people to create jobs as much as possible.

"Small-scale privatization, especially in regions where people in villages and towns know about facilities that have been standing for years and are inefficiently used, is intended to provide an opportunity to buy these premises for a fair price and start work," the prime minister explained.

The head of government noted that privatization will provide an opportunity to expand production for farmers

