Zelensky held first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau Embalo: Ukraine is ready to act as guarantor of food security

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the leader of Guinea-Bissau, Oumar Sissou Embalo.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"He held the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with the president of Guinea-Bissau. He congratulated the leader of Guinea-Bissau on his election as the head of ECOWAS. They discussed support for Ukraine, in particular in international organizations. He emphasized Ukraine's readiness to act as a guarantor of food security in the region," the message reads.

Read more: AFU advanced deep into defense of occupiers in Kharkiv direction, - General Staff