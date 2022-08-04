North Macedonia handed over Su-25 attack aircraft to AFU, - media

The Northern Macedonian Army has presented the Ukrainian Armed Forces with four Su-25 "Grach" attack aircraft. The aircraft were prepared for delivery by Ukrainian engineers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the Macedonian publication MCD.

According to the newspaper, the four Su-25 attack aircraft, which Macedonia bought from Ukraine in 2001 for four million euros, were handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The attack aircraft were repaired and inspected by Ukrainian engineers before being delivered to Ukraine.

MCD tried to clarify the reliability of the information on the transfer of the attack aircraft to the Ministry of Defense of Northern Macedonia, but there was no clear answer.

"The exact details of all decisions (on the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine - ed.), their contents and explanations will be declassified and published. The decisions made so far do not reduce the combat readiness of our army," the Department said.

It should be noted that the aircraft transferred to Ukraine had already made several combat sorties during the conflict in Northern Macedonia between Macedonians and Albanian separatists.