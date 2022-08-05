ENG
Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv in morning, - Senkevych

On the morning of August 5, powerful explosions rang out in one of Mykolaiv's districts.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram.

"There are powerful explosions in one of Mykolaiv districts. I am asking everyone not to leave the house and stay away from the windows!" - he wrote.

