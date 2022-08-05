Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv in morning, - Senkevych
On the morning of August 5, powerful explosions rang out in one of Mykolaiv's districts.
As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram.
"There are powerful explosions in one of Mykolaiv districts. I am asking everyone not to leave the house and stay away from the windows!" - he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password