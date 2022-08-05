Shelling of Mykolaiv: 22 injured, including 14-year-old boy

As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers, 22 people are known to have been injured.

This was announced by the head of the regional council Hanna Zamazeieva, Censor.NET informs.

"At the moment, we know about 20 wounded. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old boy who was at the entrance to the church at the time of the attack by Russian terrorists! According to preliminary information, the wound was caused by the bursting of cluster munitions.

The teenager, with polytraumas and mine-explosive injuries to the head, thigh and abdominal cavity, was taken to the intensive care unit of the regional hospital in serious condition," the report said.

Later, she announced 22 wounded.

