Occupiers are shelling residential quarters of Enerhodar from side of ZNPP

The Russian military is trying to stage provocations in the temporarily captured Enerhodar, shelling residential quarters from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was announced on Telegram by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET reports.

"Residents of Enerhodar! We are maintaining maximum caution! Beware of the provocations of the occupiers, which are happening right now! Shelling is taking place from the direction of the Zaporizhia NPP in the direction of the residential quarters of Enerhodar. Explosions can be heard," Orlov wrote.

According to his information, the difference between the departure of the projectile and the explosion is about 3 seconds.

The mayor noted that electricity has disappeared in most of the city's neighborhoods. There is also no water supply, most of the time the Internet does not work.

It will be recalled that the invaders fired in the direction of the ZNPP, at 2:30 p.m. three explosions were recorded near the ZNPP industrial site. The enemy hit the 330 kV high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer of the Zaporizhzhia TPP.