U.S. is preparing $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Reuters

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which will include long-range ammunition and armored medical vehicles.

This was told to Reuters by three informed sources on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

The U.S. military aid package in Ukraine is expected to be announced as early as Monday, August 8. Its contents are still subject to change, but currently it includes ammunition for HIMARS, ammunition for the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system and 50 M113 armored medical vehicles.

According to Reuters, the new package is a result of the Pentagon's recent decision to allow Ukrainians to receive medical treatment at a U.S. military hospital in Germany near Ramstein Air Base.

The United States sent 16 HIMARS to Ukraine and on July 1 promised to send two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems. In addition, the United States earlier transferred 200 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Last Monday, the Pentagon announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth up to $550 million, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery and Missile Systems (HIMARS).

Total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion is $8.8 billion.