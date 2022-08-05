Bulgaria secretly shipped 4,200 tons of weapons to Ukraine via Poland

In the first four months from the beginning of the war until June 30, permits were signed for the export of Bulgarian arms worth one billion 16 million euros.

Acting Bulgarian Economy Minister Alexander Mikhailov said that his country is providing military support to Ukraine. The issue in question is 4,200 tons of weapons, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"In the first four months from the beginning of the war, up to June 30, permits were signed for one billion 16 million euros worth of Bulgarian arms exports. During this four-month period, 4,200 tons of Bulgarian weapons were delivered to the Polish airport near the border with Ukraine," a Bulgarian official said.

He added that he had documents to prove his words, but did not show them.

In spring, the Bulgarian parliament approved a decision to repair Ukrainian military equipment at defense enterprises. In June, the Bulgarian Prime Minister refused to supply Ukraine with weapons for defense against the Russian Federation.