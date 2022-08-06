During day, occupiers killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
As a result of shelling by the occupiers, 5 civilians were killed in the Donetsk region yesterday.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"On August 5, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Opytne, 1 in Avdiivka, 1 in Soledar, and 1 in Pervomaisk. Another 14 people were injured," the report says.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password