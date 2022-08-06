Russians invented fake about transportation of shells to HIMARS in trams

Rustem Klupov, a veteran of military intelligence, a participant in the First Chechen War and a Hero of the Russian Federation, told how Ukrainians allegedly transport ammunition to HIMARS by public transport.

He told about this on the air show of Russian propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov "SolovyovLIVE", Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Each shot of HIMARS is 1 million dollars. Part of this ammunition was destroyed by our artillery, aviation. Part of this ammunition got stuck, and there were reports that they do not risk transporting it in large batches. There is a certain hunger for these ammunition. Therefore, they are not used so often. , shot, hid, they are waiting for the next delivery. The next delivery is being organized in buses, trams, these missiles are being transported," said the military officer.

The propagandist Solovyov did not try to contradict Klupova or point out the absurdity of such statements.

