Russia withdrew 25,000 troops to encircle Mykolayiv, - Times

The command of the Russian army plans to surround Mykolaiv. The Russians need this offensive for their further advance on Odesa.

The Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

In recent weeks, nine Russian units of 500-800 people each from Donbas and Crimea were transferred to the region.

According to the publication, 10,000 Russian troops are stationed on the western bank of the Dnipro alone. Their goal is the encirclement of Mykolaiv.

See more: Night strike on Kharkiv: S-300 missile fragments were discovered. PHOTO

"This is Russia's response to statements about the counteroffensive and successful advance of the Ukrainian army, which has moved the front line approximately 2 kilometers from Mykolaiv over the past month," the message reads.

It is noted that the offensive on Mykolaiv is necessary for the further advance on Odesa. The offensive may also be necessary for the Russian Federation so that the bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson Region are beyond the reach of the HIMARS systems that Ukraine received from its partners.