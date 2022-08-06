Night strike on Kharkiv: S-300 missile fragments were discovered. PHOTO

Under the procedural leadership of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, on August 6, around 1:00 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack by the occupiers, the warehouse of one of the enterprises was partially destroyed. There are no military facilities on this territory.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. During the inspection of the scene, metal fragments of a missile were found, which according to their characteristics correspond to the type of S-300 missiles. Currently, investigative actions are ongoing," the message says.

See more: SSU exposed Russian intelligence network that informed enemy about deployment of AFU in Donetsk region. PHOTOS