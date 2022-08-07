Russians struck industrial zone of Kramatorsk, - Mayor Honcharenko

On August 7, the Russian occupying forces attacked Kramatorsk.

As Censor.NET informs, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko informed about this.

"Troublesome morning in Kramatorsk - they hit the industrial zone. They also shelled the neighboring Sloviansk with MLRS, attacked the private sector," the report says.

It is noted that there are no victims.