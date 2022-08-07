ENG
Racists attacked private sector in center of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTO

On August 7, the Russian occupying forces attacked the city of Sloviansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"After several days of calm, the city was shelled again. This time, the private sector was affected almost in the center of Sloviansk. Fortunately, there were no injured or victims," the report states.

Racists attacked private sector in center of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 01
Racists attacked private sector in center of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 02

