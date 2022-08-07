Racists attacked private sector in center of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTO
On August 7, the Russian occupying forces attacked the city of Sloviansk.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.
"After several days of calm, the city was shelled again. This time, the private sector was affected almost in the center of Sloviansk. Fortunately, there were no injured or victims," the report states.
