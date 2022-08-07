Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, then alarm was announced. PHOTO

Residents of the city report on social networks about at least one "arrival".

The first explosions in the regional center were heard around 04:00 a.m., followed by an air threat alert in the Mykolaiv region.

Eyewitnesses emphasized that after the explosions, the lights went out in some areas of the city. Although many areas did not have electricity before these events.

"Several explosions rang out outside the city. It is known about one "arrival", Telegram channels reported.

