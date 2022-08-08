AFU neutralized several Russian reconnaissance groups in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and neutralized enemy reconnaissance groups in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Yakovlivka settlements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 on 08/08/2022.

Thus, the 166-th day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

There were no significant changes in the position and actions of the enemy in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The build-up of the air defense system is noted.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery along the line of contact. Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zolochiv, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski and Cherkasski Tyshki, Kutuzivka, Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv and Asiivka.

Carried out airstrikes near Husarivka and Verkhny Saltiv. Actively conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillyia, Sulyhivka, Ridne, Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Bohorodichne, Nortsivka, and Dolyna. There are airstrikes near Zalyman.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was recorded near Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Spirne. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy waged an offensive battle in the Verkhnokamianske area. Already traditionally suffered losses and left.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, and Bakhmutske settlements. Used aviation near Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Zaitsevo.

The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance, sparing no personnel. Enemy reconnaissance groups were detected and neutralized in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, and Yakovlivka settlements.

The enemy tried to conduct assaults near Bakhmut, Zaytsevo, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Pisky, Nevelsky, Krasnohorivka, and Kurakhovo. The occupiers launched airstrikes near New York, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Yuriivka.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the directions of Pisky, Nevelske, and Avdiivka, had no success, retreated.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues shelling the military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novomykhaylivka, Kostiantynivka, Shevchenkove, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohirya, Stepove and Poltavka settlements. Used aviation for strikes near Novomykhaylivka, Prechistivka, Volodymyrivka, and Novosilka. He led offensive actions in the directions of Mariinka and Shevchenkove. Ukrainian soldiers met the invaders with accurate fire and pushed them back.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy's main efforts continue to focus on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy actively conducts reconnaissance of UAVs.

Conducted shelling from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks along the entire line of contact. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Olhine, Novohrihorivka and Andriivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group continues to perform the specified tasks. The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and infrastructure elements throughout Ukraine remains.

Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.